Cartel-Connected Mexican Border State Governor Threatens to Fire Staff Caught at Parties amid COVID-19

A cartel-connected Mexican border state governor is threatening to fire state employees caught at private social gatherings, claiming they contribute to the spread of COVID-19. The measure has been called “illegal” and “hypocritical” by rival politicians.

This week, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia issued an order prohibiting employees from going to any gathering, social events, weddings, and parties under threat of sanctions and even termination “regardless of position.”

According to Garcia, the measure is justified by the recent spike in coronavirus cases. In the order, Garcia claimed that the incline is linked to the relaxation of preventive measures during the recent holidays.

Garcia shared the document on social media, where he and his wife have a large following.

Garcia’s move was quickly criticized by Mexican Congressman Waldo Fernandez Gonzalez from the nationally ruling Morena Party. Fernandez claimed Mexican law did not give him the power to carry out such measures.

Señor Gobernador: Usted NO es emperador ni rey. No puede hacer lo que quiera con Nuevo León. https://t.co/81YJWq7e66 — Waldo Fernández (@FdzWaldo) January 10, 2022

“Mr. Governor, you can not sanction anyone in your cabinet for going to a social gathering,” Fernandez said. “You can not do that because it is not in the law. You are not an emperor.”

In his video, Fernandez also called out Garcia for talking about people relaxing sanitary measures, while during the Christmas holidays, the governor went fishing in Cabo.

“You got married in the middle of the pandemic, I’m sure you did it keeping social distancing,” Fernandez said sarcastically.

Garcia is the nephew of a former Gulf Cartel boss, and his family’s wealth allegedly came from the embezzlement of his uncle’s funds. Garcia is also under a federal investigation for funneling illicit funds into his gubernatorial campaign.

