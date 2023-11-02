SOURCE: 187K Migrants Apprehended at Border in First Month of New Year — 30K More Gotaways

Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest border with Mexico apprehended more than 187,000 migrants during October — the first month of the new fiscal year. A source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated another 30,000 migrants were reported as “known gotaways.”

Agents assigned to the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 187,000 migrants during October, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This is the fourth consecutive month that agents apprehended more than 130,000 migrants.

In addition to the more than 187,000 apprehensions, agents reported more than 30,000 migrants as known gotaways. This is a conservative estimate of migrants observed crossing the border but not apprehended by agents.

The unofficial report revealed the Tucson Sector had the most apprehensions. More than 55,000 migrants were apprehended in this sector alone. This is up from 51,000 in September. One year ago, agents in this sector apprehended less than 23,000 migrants. This represents a year-over-year increase of 149 percent over the prior October.

Over the weekend, agents from the Three Points Station encountered approximately 2,500 migrants near San Miguel, AZ, including a single group of over 1,000 migrants. Tucson Sector agents continue to work tirelessly addressing the migrant surge across the southwest border. pic.twitter.com/LS7O6vgbYq — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 31, 2023

The Del Rio Sector followed Tucson with the apprehension of approximately 38,000 migrants. This is down slightly from the nearly 43,000 migrants apprehended in October 2022 and is up significantly from the 28,000 apprehended in October 2021.

The Rio Grande Valley, San Diego, and El Paso Sectors rounded out the top five sectors with approximately 32,000, 29,000, and 22,000, respectively. The Rio Grande Valley and San Diego Sectors are up significantly from the prior October reports.

Winter weather is rapidly approaching Swanton Sector. With temperatures already dipping into the 30s, the dangers of unlawful entry into the U.S. along the northern border are increasing—not only for the violators, but for the agents & first responders who rescue them. pic.twitter.com/B2vcEJYEK4 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) October 16, 2023

Along the Canadian border, the Swanton Sector continues its spike in migrant apprehensions. Agents in the sector that covers the Canadian border in eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire apprehended more than 1,000 migrants in the first month of FY24.

This is up by nearly 200 percent over October 2022 and is roughly equal to the apprehensions for the entire Fiscal Year 2022.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.