DHS: South Carolina Nightclub with Los Zetas Cartel Connection Raided, 72 Illegal Aliens Arrested

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the results of a raid on a Charleston, South Carolina, raid that led to the arrest of 72 illegal aliens. Officials report the nightclub is operated by a suspected member of Los Zetas cartel The cartel is designated by the U.S. State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations special agents received information regarding a nightclub in Charleston called “The Alamo.” A suspected member of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas allegedly used the club for human and drug trafficking. Information also indicated the presence of weapons in the nightclub. In a post on social media, DHS officials said, “We’re bringing ICE to the party.”

During the raid by HSI over the weekend, agents arrested 72 illegal aliens and took six juveniles into custody, according to a DHS statement.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are working with local law enforcement to keep American communities safe. The successful operation that took place in the Charleston area resulted in more than 70 arrests of illegal aliens—including an international murder suspect and the dismantling of a nightclub run by a suspected cartel member where drug, weapon, and human trafficking were taking place,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, fugitives and law breakers are on notice: Leave now or ICE will find you and deport you.”

One of the criminal aliens arrested in the raid was a Honduran fugitive, Sergio Joel Galo-Baca. Officials said the Honduran illegal alien has an active Interpol Red Notice for an alleged murder in his home country.

Agents seized narcotics, firearms, and cash during the June 1 raid, officials reported. Local law enforcement officers participated in the raid.