Brooks: I’m ‘Appalled’ at Officers in Portland Acting Like We’re in ‘Fascist State’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he is “appalled to have nameless, random officers acting like this is not a democracy, acting like this is some sort of fascist state” in Portland, but noted that “there is a lot of violence” in the city. Brooks also expressed doubt that the violent situation in Portland will help President Trump’s attempts to recreate the 1968 campaign by running on law and order.

Brooks said, “The violence in Portland is something I’m curious about. I think most people — certainly, I’m appalled to have nameless, random officers acting like this is not a democracy, acting like this is some sort of fascist state. On the other hand, there is a lot of violence in Portland. And if you go on a Republican news feed on the right side of my Twitter feed, it’s all the violence of the protesters. And so, Donald Trump has tried to recreate a 1968 law and order campaign. And maybe this will turn some minds about that. Maybe there will be a sense of panic. I tend not to think that. The violence is not widespread. It’s in one place.”

