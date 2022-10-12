Warner: We Can’t ‘Get So Ahead of the Europeans’ on Ukraine Aid That They Say ‘We’re Going to Make You Carry the Whole Burden’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that while he gives the Biden administration good marks for how it has managed sending assistance to Ukraine and thinks that we should send more anti-missile defense weapons to the country, the United States can’t give Ukraine a blank check to launch further strikes into Russia and the U.S. can’t “get so ahead of the Europeans” that the Europeans see how much America has sent and think, “you’ve put up $65 billion, we’re going to make you carry the whole burden.”

Warner said, “I think we should send more anti-missile defense weapons, but I do think we’ve got to walk this careful line where you don’t give carte blanche to the Ukrainians to have additional strikes into Russia itself. And, at the same time, you’ve got to not get so ahead of the Europeans that they all of a sudden say, okay, America, you’ve put up $65 billion, we’re going to make you carry the whole burden. So, I do think this is a navigation of a very, very challenging time. And on this one, I give the administration high marks.”

