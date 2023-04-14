Katyal: Trump ‘Will Be Indicted’ in Classified Docs Case

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump will be indicted in the Department of Justice’s Mar-a-Lago classified document investigation.

Katyal said, “I don’t think that the New York prosecution is going to concern Jack Smith at all. I think he is going to bring his cases when he sees them. He will just bring them when they are ready. There’s no overlap between New York and the federal investigations. There is, however, overlap with the Georgia investigation because that’s about ‘Find me 11,780 votes‘ and the fake elector scheme, which is part of what Jack Smith is investigating at the federal level.”

He continued, “There’s also the last investigation which we haven’t talked about, which is the stolen documents investigation. And I have to say. I think this is the biggest threat to Donald Trump. I think it’s one in which, as a Justice Department official, you are always are looking for comparables. You’re looking for prior cases, and I can tell you, having served as national security adviser at the Justice Department, nobody gets to take classified material home and other sensitive information or maps that was just recently revealed in the newspaper, that Trump was showing classified maps to people that didn’t have clearance after he was president. Nobody gets to do that and stay a free person. And certainly, nobody gets to do that after they’ve been asked to turn over those documents and don’t turn over those documents. So altogether, I think this is a very, very serious problem for Trump. And I expect he will be indicted for it.”

