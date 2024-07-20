Maher: We Don’t Need In-Depth Investigation to Know Secret Service Head Should Be Fired

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that President Joe Biden should have already fired Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and there isn’t any need for an in-depth investigation to make that determination. Maher also argued that people have been fired for less.

Maher began by asking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was appearing in his personal capacity, “Should Joe Biden have fired the Secret Service head? I don’t understand that.”

Buttigieg responded, “I’m not in on all the details of the homeland security side. I know there’s a really serious after-action report in process and a whole lot of scrutiny going on there. Everything that led up to that moment, that horrible moment, is under a microscope. And I believe that President Biden and the administration will do the right thing.”

Maher then stated, “But you didn’t need a microscope to see it. The guy was on the roof, like, not that far away, with a rifle, for a long time. I’ve seen people fired for less. And it just looks bad. It looks like, well, the other guy, from the other party, got shot, we’ll look into it if we have time.”

Buttigieg that we can’t make a rushed decision and that everything will be examined in detail and then there will be accountability. Maher responded, “Okay.”

