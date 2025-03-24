Mystal: ‘Orange Man’ Trump Is ‘Very Dangerous to All of Us’

The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Monday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump was an “orange man” who is “very dangerous to all of us.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “I think fair to point out that you’re not saying don’t follow the law.”

Mystal said, “Yeah. No, I’m not saying don’t follow the law. I’m black I and I know that that doesn’t always work out very well for us. We’re not like the people who can attack The Capitol. But I am saying that many of the laws that we have in this country are absolute trash. Right? One of the reasons why I wrote the book is that somebody on my side of the aisle has to start writing Project 2029, right? Somebody has to start writing a positive agenda for the Democratic Party. I didn’t want to write another Orange Man bad book because obviously the Orange Man is very bad and very dangerous to all of us. But the Orange Man represents an aggressive Republican policy agenda. And so what I’m trying to do is point out what an aggressive Democratic policy agenda looks like.”

He added, “Go go back to your earlier segment about Chuck Schumer and how there’s so much Democratic angst and anger about Chuck. I think one of the problems that many people in the base have is that the Democrats always seem to be in a fetal position. The Democrats always seem to be in a defensive posture. We’re always running around trying to pick up after Republicans, after Republicans smash anything. Well, let’s go out there and talk about the positive Democratic agenda. Let’s talk about the things that we can do on the front foot.”

