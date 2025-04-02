CNN’s Sanchez: ‘Despite Pushback,’ Trump Cut Border Crossings in Way Biden Said Was Impossible

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Boris Sanchez stated that “despite pushback,” the Trump administration “made good on their campaign promise to slash migrant crossings without taking any legislative action,” something that the Biden administration said was impossible to do.

After Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) criticized the Trump administration on immigration, Sanchez asked, “I do wonder if you think that Democrats would be in a stronger position on this issue had the Biden administration done more on it sooner. In part, because, despite pushback, Trump’s administration has made good on their campaign promise to slash migrant crossings without taking any legislative action, which Biden said was necessary. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) himself is saying that Biden should have done more. Do you wish that had been the case?”

Gomez responded that Biden took “big steps during his administration. You saw a rapid decline in illegal [border] crossings.” And that Biden also “focused on cracking down on fentanyl in a way that actually cracks down.”

Gomez also argued, “Trump is also using these laws in a way that drives up prices for working people, makes people less secure, and makes our communities less safe.”

