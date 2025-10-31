Blumenthal: Lawmakers Have Seen ‘No Evidence’ Boats the U.S. Military Is Striking Have Drugs

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) claimed lawmakers had seen “no evidence” the Trump administration’s military strikes were on drug boats.

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “What briefings have you received on the success of striking drug traffickers? Have you seen evidence or images of drugs being found on the boats that have been struck?”

Blumenthal said, “What briefings? Zero. And as you may know, I think it’s public by now, there was a briefing for Republican senators only, which is unprecedented. So we’ve seen no evidence, none whatsoever, as to who is in these boats, more than ten of them that have been struck already, who are manning or operating them, what they’re carrying and where they’re headed.”

He added, “Nor have we received any briefing as to what their strategy is in amassing one seventh of our Navy, literally one seventh of all our naval power in the vicinity of Venezuela, whether it is to strike those military installations, as the Herald and the Wall Street Journal have reported they consider doing. And what the end game is. There was a briefing yesterday in the House for Democratic, as well as Republican members of Congress. And my discussions with those members of Congress indicates that it was completely unconvincing and virtually uninformative. So this administration is concealing facts. If it has facts that would justify such strikes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN