WBUR’s O’Dowd: Weiss Seemed to Have ‘Reasonable Request’ on ’60 Minutes’ Story

On Tuesday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” co-host Peter O’Dowd said that CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss’ requested changes to a “60 Minutes” story on the CECOT prison seem “from a journalistic point of view,” to be “pretty reasonable” requests to make.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik said, “She said she wasn’t going to be pushed into approving something just because of a production schedule. She had issues that it was not fully reported enough. She wanted to make sure that there were voices from the administration being able, on camera, on the record, to articulate, both why they had done what they had done and defend their positions from the toughest accusations and the toughest evidence that ’60 Minutes” journalists had been able to summon.”

O’Dowd then said, “Which, by the way, David, that seems — from a journalistic point of view, that seems like a pretty reasonable request. Do you think the journalists at ’60 Minutes’ did enough of that in the story that was supposed to air?”

Later, after Folkenflik gave his answer, O’Dowd added that there was controversy around Weiss’ selection at CBS and that she “reports directly to Paramount CEO David Ellison, the family, of course, has close ties to President Trump.”

