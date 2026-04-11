The New Yorker’s Glasser: We’re Talking Like a Theocracy While Fighting One in Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” The New Yorker Staff Writer Susan Glasser argued that “We’re going to war against one theocracy in Iran while appropriating the language of a different kind of theocracy for our own country.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said that Hegseth “likened the rescue of the U.S. airman to the resurrection of Jesus, and he has been accused, in the last week, of using the military to promote Christian nationalism.”

Glasser responded that Hegseth “explicitly has done it…including hosting a service at the Pentagon with a pastor who preaches an extreme form of Christian nationalism. JD Vance, I think, is really a very interesting character here. He went, as I mentioned before, to campaign for Viktor Orbán in Hungary, and it’s worth noting, what [did] he say, why it is that our president and vice president are supporting Viktor Orbán. Because they want to have a Christian Europe. They talk about the return of Christendom, and that it’s being polluted by immigrant hordes. And so, again, what you’re seeing is a sort of a grotesque caricature of basically an extreme form of religious intolerance. I take your point exactly. We’re going to war against one theocracy in Iran while appropriating the language of a different kind of theocracy for our own country.”

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