Alinejad: Relatives of Iranian Regime Had Visas Because Obama, Biden ‘All About Appeasement’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Iranian activist Masih Alinejad discussed the revocation of green cards of relatives of Iranian regime propagandist Masoumeh Ebtekar and said that the reason it took so long is because the policies of Presidents Obama and Biden were “all about appeasement.”

After Alinejad noted that Ebtekar attacked her for protesting against mandatory hijabs while her own daughter-in-law was in the U.S., host Anderson Cooper asked, “Why did it take so long for people to realize this?”

Alinejad responded, “I think you know better than me, because President Biden and President Obama, let’s be very clear and loud, in their policy, it was all about appeasement. I reached out to them myself. The reason that I am here [is] because I wanted to interview President Obama during [the] 2009 uprising in Iran. I was invited for that. He refused to do it, because he said, if I do this, — his administration, the U.S. will send a signal to the people in Iran, to the government in Iran that the U.S. government supported the green movement. And I still don’t get what’s wrong with democracy, supporting [a] pro-democracy movement in Iran. So President Obama was all about getting the deal, a nuclear deal. And I heard that, and I’m very sure that part of the deal was giving green cards and a visa to the relatives of these hostage-takers.”

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