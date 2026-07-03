Data Suggests Democratic Socialists Overeducated, Learned to Hate America at School, Marlow Says

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the DSA.

Marlow said, “So we’re talking about a highly educated people. And this is very consistent with what Dennis Prager has said when he had this time slot, which is that you go to college and then you learn how to hate this country.”

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