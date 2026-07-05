Johnson: House Will Try to Pass SAVE America Act ‘One More Time’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the House will pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act “one more time.”

Johnson said, “I just decided it was best to send everybody home to go celebrate July 4th in their districts. We’ll come back, get everybody together. The big urgency is to get SAVE America passed. The president has that as a top priority, and so do I. We passed it three times in the House. We’re going to try one more time on a budget reconciliation bill, and I think that will be the way to get it through the Senate, and finally, to the president’s desk so that is forthcoming.”

He added, “He would like to add, the prohibition of mail in ballots, except for exceptions, like if somebody is deployed overseas or they’re ill or can’t get to the polling place. But he understands that one is a bigger reach. If we can get proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote, that eliminates so much of the problem, all the fraud and everything that everybody’s concerned about in our elections, particularly, frankly, in these blue states. Look, California, they’re still counting ballots from an election that happened a month ago. It’s crazy, and everybody understands it.”

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