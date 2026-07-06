Netanyahu: ‘My Relationship with the President Is Fine’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to downplay a reported rift with President Donald Trump over his nation’s handling of its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu argued he and Trump saw “eye to eye on just about everything” and that the relationship was in good standing.

“Mr. Prime Minister, is the relationship with the President under strain right now?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked. “He’s been pretty direct in some of his criticism of you and as Israel, some of the aggression against Hezbollah, and your thoughts about that.”

Netanyahu replied, “Well, first of all, we see eye to eye on just about everything, and sometimes this happens among the best of allies, and we are the best of allies. There can be differences of opinion. We usually speak about it in open conversation. You can imagine the president has his way of expressing things, and so do I. But we are — you know, we’re allies. We’re your model ally. And we respect the United States of America. And if you come to Israel, it is the one nation here in this region that is not only a democracy, but a democracy in which the overwhelming majority of the people unabashedly support the United States of America.”

“So, my relationship with the president is fine, and we have a way of ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other,” he added.

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