Homan: We ‘Can’t Wait’ for Illegals to Commit Crime Before Finding Them

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan reacted to Democrat pushback against the administration’s deportation policy.

According to Homan, immigration officials could not wait for a crime to be committed to find illegals.

“Tom, does Governor Haley of Massachusetts and her ilk ever, ever address the suffering of these American victims?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

Homan replied, “Absolutely not. She’ll be on TV saying she’s not a sanctuary state. She said 100 times when, in fact, she is. Look, you know, Laura, you and I have talked about this before. I’ve met with hundreds of angel mom and dads. That’s the reason, one of the top reasons I came back out of retirement twice for President Trump is because of the stories I’ve been told by parents who buried their children. So, it doesn’t get better. I mean, we turned up the heat. As you see, ICE had a record number of arrests in the last five days. They broke every record in the book, you know, 10,000 arrests in less than five days. We turned the heat up. Ever since the Supreme Court decisions, we’re turning the heat up on the Haitians who lost their status here.”

“So, we got a lot of work to do,” he added. “We’ve got more resources to do it. We got more agents to do it. So, you’re going to see these arrest numbers climb because we got to arrest these people. We can’t wait for them to commit another crime to find them. We got to find the criminals and the non-criminals, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

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