Dem Rep. Smith Declares Trump Trying to ‘Execute a Fascist Takeover’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) accused President Donald Trump of “trying to execute a fascist takeover of this country.”

Smith said, “It’s a continuing problem that President Trump is focused on himself and unhinged from reality. He is not connected to the real world. Remember, we won the war against Iran and Iran conceded to all of our demands. Gosh, I lose track at this point. I think it was like two months ago that he first made that claim. So while Donald Trump is rambling on about the world that exists in his mind, the world that the rest of us, the real world, are dealing with is in deep trouble because of the spectacularly bad decisions that he has made, like starting the war with Iran, like breaking, well, damaging the NATO alliance by threatening Greenland and other countries, which gave aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin at a time when we really need to be behind Ukraine. So the biggest reaction is we have a president of the United States who is not connected to reality or just rambling in a variety of different directions, while we have very serious problems that we need to address and that are getting worse.”

He added, “I’m firmly of the opinion that Trump is trying to execute a fascist takeover of this country, not to mention the foreign policy disasters that he’s engaged in. We need to stop him. ”

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