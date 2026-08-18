Carville: ‘Those DSA People, They Are a Pack of Fools — No One Pays Attention to Them’

On Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” longtime Democratic strategist James Carville dismissed Democratic Socialist candidates, who have been winning Democrat Party primaries in recent months.

Carville called them “silly” and a “pack of fools.”

“[D]o you think that you guys should run AOC?” host Jesse Watters asked. “Another woman? You guys have not done well running women, James.”

Carville replied, “Well, first of all, I don’t know if I feel bad about the Democratic Party. We are ahead eight points in aggressive generic — Trump is at 32% in the polls. And so I don’t know about you — if I’m worried about the Democrats right now, I’m not. We’re going to win the House, and we are going to win the Senate.”

Watters asked, “You’re not worried about the communists taking over the party?”

Carville said, “No, no. They’re a bunch of silly people. Those people you had on there, those DSA people, they are a pack of fools. No one pays attention to them. They could do anything. Now, if you ask me about AOC, I do think she’s very talented. She’s certainly to the left of me. But you know what she’s doing, but I think good politicians do, she is growing into the job. She’s not the same person she was when she was elected in 2018. And when people change a position from what I think is a more naive position to a more realistic position, I’m going to praise them. I’m a guy — I like converts in my church. I can’t get you to come in to it, but I will try somebody else.”

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