Anna Paulina Luna: ‘DSA Is Absolutely Funded and Tied to the Communist Chinese Party’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) reacted to the rise of the so-called Democratic Socialists of America, whom she alleged were funded and tied to the Chinese Communists.

“[Y]ou go through eliminate the Senate,” host Sean Hannity said. “You know, you no longer choose the president. You pack the judiciary. Amnesty for illegals. Abolish borders. Abolish ICE. End all deportation, defund the Department of War, brilliant, establish a wealth tax, Green New Deal, oh, abolish police and prisons, and corporations are owned by the government. That’s what they’re standing for. And in this case, you have a guy saying he doesn’t like the Constitution. And I’m wondering, OK, where’s this headed?”

Luna replied, “Look, Sean, this is a lot more nefarious than I think a lot of people realize. DSA is absolutely funded and tied to the Communist Chinese Party. We know, for instance, in their mega-donors like Neville Roy Singham who are currently under investigation by the Department of Justice that they’re not only pushing Marxism, but they’re also joining with other groups like the Party of Socialism and Liberation, working in conjunction to target these moderate Democrats and flip these seats. But I want to remind people, Sean, that ultimately, the DSA platform is truly racist. So, first and foremost, for example, in New York, you just saw them elect a candidate that made both anti-white and anti-Semitic comments. And she’s likely to be the nominee that’s going to be serving actually this — this 120th Congress for the Democrats up there. And so, ultimately, it’s our job in the House, especially as vocal people with platforms as members of Congress to call it out for what it is.”

“And ultimately, Sean, if we remind voters specifically of the big wins that we’ve delivered, that the president has delivered — remember, no taxes on tips, no tax on overtime, banning insider trading, which is something that the Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries specifically, tried to stop.

And then now, more recently, you see DSA candidates that are potentially running in 2028, talking about the issue of student loan debt. Meanwhile, literally, the Democrat Party again told their own members to stay off a discharge petition that would cap student loan interest at 2%,” she added. “These are winning issues for the Republican Party. So, we will be educating our voters and ensuring that they show up in the midterms. And I am cautiously optimistic that we will keep the crazy away.”

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