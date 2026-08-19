Walkinshaw on DSA: ‘Welcome’ ‘Anyone Who Wants to Be Part of Our Coalition’, ‘A Lot’ of DSA Candidates Reject Parts of Platform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that what parts of the Democratic Socialist message he disagrees with depends on “how you define Democratic Socialist. Obviously, the national organization has a platform that I would reject” on “defunding the police or abolishing the Senate. I’ll note a lot of those candidates, including those who are members of local DSA chapters, reject elements of that platform.” And said that “anyone who wants to be part of our coalition to stand up to MAGA, to stand up to Trump, to fight to bring down the cost of living is welcome.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Democratic Socialists have had some success in the primaries this year. What parts of their messaging do you like? And what specific parts of their messaging do you not like?”

Walkinshaw responded, “Well, I think the results last night in Florida were mixed, if you’re looking at it on that continuum. Democrats also nominated Dave Jolly for governor, a former Republican moderate. My colleagues, Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), won primaries against candidates who align themselves further left. Look, I think, right now, Democratic primary voters are looking for candidates who will A. Fight and stand up to Trump, and B. Fight for them and develop a real vision for the future. And I think anyone who wants to be part of our coalition to stand up to MAGA, to stand up to Trump, to fight to bring down the cost of living is welcome. And when we’re in the majority in the House in January, we’re going to have a handful of Democratic Socialists, perhaps, but we’re going to have dozens of new members of Congress who are mainstream pragmatists like those who are going to win districts here in Virginia.”

Berman followed up, “So, that probably goes in the like column in the question I asked you, but I also asked you what part of the Democratic Socialist messaging are you perhaps more uncomfortable with?”

Walkinshaw answered, “Well, look, I guess it depends how you define Democratic Socialist. Obviously, the national organization has a platform that I would reject, whether it’s defending — defunding the police or abolishing the Senate. I’ll note a lot of those candidates, including those who are members of local DSA chapters, reject elements of that platform.”

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