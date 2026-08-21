Vance: How Long Iran Can Survive Econ. Pressure Isn’t Focus, Ensuring Iran Doesn’t Rebuild Nuke Program Will ‘Require Some Consistent Engagement’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Vice President JD Vance said that whether Iran “can survive a couple of weeks or a couple of months or possibly longer” under economic pressure isn’t the administration’s focus, and “so long as they don’t have a nuclear weapon, that’s what we’re focused on. That’s what the president, frankly, has already accomplished. We’re just trying to ensure they don’t try to rebuild that program, and that’s going to require some consistent engagement.”

Host Carl Higbie asked, “Sir, realistically, and just real quick, before I let you go, how long do you think Iran can survive with these economic pressures on them?”

Vance answered, “It’s always tough to predict that. And that’s honestly not really our focus. They’re under a ton of pressure. That pressure is conducive to our goal of ensuring they don’t have a nuclear weapon. Whether they can survive a couple of weeks or a couple of months or possibly longer, so long as they don’t have a nuclear weapon, that’s what we’re focused on. That’s what the president, frankly, has already accomplished. We’re just trying to ensure they don’t try to rebuild that program, and that’s going to require some consistent engagement.”

Vance also said they’re making Iran pay for attempting to block off the Strait of Hormuz.

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