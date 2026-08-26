Eric Schmitt: ‘America Is a Nation — It’s Not Some Global Refugee Camp’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) praised the Trump administration’s effort to carry out mass visa revocations.

According to the Missouri Republican, the policy was part of President Donald Trump’s platform in his initial 2016 presidential bid.

“Senator, the fact that a quarter century after 9-11, we still don’t know to have those biometrics,” host Laura Ingraham said. “I don’t believe we have the biometric exit, entry, the fingerprints, do we? That was part of the 9-11 Commission’s recommendations as well for all visitors to the United States. But this one, the Trump administration doing something.”

Schmitt replied, “Yeah, thank God, Laura, we have a president, we have an administration that is saying enough is enough, right? America is a nation, it’s our nation, it’s our home. It’s not some global refugee camp. I can’t believe it’s taken this long, but we finally have a president who is cracking down on this, because we’ve not just had an illegal immigration problem, what we saw under the Biden years, we also have a legal immigration problem. The abuse that we see with H-1B or the OPT or a lot of the asylum claims come from these temporary visas. The president is now saying, you know, enough is enough of that, and we’re going to crack down on it.”

“And so, I think this is part of the central plank, Laura, that he ran on when he came down the escalator back in 2016,” he continued. “And so, for 10 years now, no president has done more to take on these issues than President Trump, and this is the next phase of that. I think we want to see more of this. And finally, we’re going to have a president that’s serious about taking on this immigration thing. And by the way, the Democrats, they don’t know what to do because they want to flood this country with illegal immigrants. They want these asylum claims, which 9 out of 10 are bogus anyway. They want that to continue. It’s a power play, but again, thank God the president’s acting here.”

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