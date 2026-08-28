Dem Rep. Dingell: Trump’s Tariffs on Canada Are ‘Insanity’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada are “insanity.”

Dingell said, “I’ve been home for more than a month, Jonathan, and people are hurting. Every place that I go. I go to the farmers market regularly. I’m at Kroger on Saturday mornings, Sunday mornings. I’m at the gas station. People just come up to talk to me and tell me how they’re struggling. The single mother who can’t afford her child’s inhaler. People that I know that are working two or three jobs to be able to meet all of their expenses, or at the gas station and saying, I can’t afford to buy gas to get to work. I mean, these are not just numbers you and I are talking about and people are talking about, these are real lives. They are hurting. And affordability is real for too many working men and women in this country.”

She added, “I think these tariffs — I’m one of the people that call this insanity and I admit it. You know, first of all Canada is our neighbor. We have a partnership, our economic security, and our national security are intertwined.”

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