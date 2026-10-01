Dem Rep. Dean: Data Center Electricity Bill I Voted For Is ‘Too Little, Too Late’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) responded to Senate Democrats blocking the Ratepayer Protection Act by characterizing the legislation, which she, along with 205 other House Democrats, voted for two weeks prior as “too little, too late.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu prefaced the interview by saying, “[W]e spoke with Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) earlier today, he was criticizing, in that case, Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for what appears to be a strategy — or was — in blocking the House-passed Ratepayer Protection Act on the Senate’s last day before heading out on recess before the midterms.”

After starting the interview with Dean, Mathieu asked, “What do you make of this — the rap on this, a lot of Democrats said it was a toothless bill and we’re not giving Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) a win right before November. Do you regret that it didn’t pass today or is that the way politics works?”

Dean responded, “I’m just learning about it with your reporting…but what I see is just too little, too late. Look where we are, 34 days out from an election, we should have been dealing with data centers, AI, and a war in Iran, the economy, and what is driving prices up so high for my constituents. All of these things we should have been dealing with. You saw the speaker of the House shot us out of town two and a half weeks ago rather than deal with these issues. So, I guess too little, too late. And people need to get back home and try to make their case, either for re-election or for election, and that’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

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