Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: Dems Aren’t Fighting Radicals, Justifiable for Voters to ‘Blame Us for Them’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl said that Democrats aren’t pushing back against their radicals, and if they don’t start, “the American electorate will, justifiably, blame us for them.”

Metzl stated, “We have to push back aggressively when we see people like Abdul El-Sayed, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), people who are putting forward a message of hate and intolerance. We need to push back.”

After host Leland Vittert said Metzl is “the only one doing it,” Metzl agreed and added, “What I keep saying is, if we, the Democrats, mainstream Democrats, don’t condemn these far-left radicals and the poison they are bringing into our society, the American electorate will, justifiably, blame us for them.”

Metzl added that extremism, “funded by the Qataris, that toxin has taken hold, certainly, in the West, in Europe, and in the United States and in our campuses. And so, there is this insane alliance between the far left and these radical Islamists, and what they agree on is this hatred of Western Civilization, this hatred of Western liberal values, this frothing antisemitism, and it’s this same model that we’ve seen before. Trump used it when he started out with the racism against President Obama and saying that our country’s being overrun by dangerous brown people. And this thing, the DSA platform, is us[ing] antisemitism and hatred as a rallying cry. And they’ve radicalized this group of people who have become frothing antisemitic bands of zombies, and anti-American.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett