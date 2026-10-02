Dem Rep. Smith: We Can’t Pay Iran Any Amount to Get Better than JCPOA

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) argued there isn’t any amount we could pay Iran to get a deal that’s better than the original JCPOA.

Smith said, “If we do a deal, and this is what I think we should have done in the first place, Iran was as weak as they had ever been when we started this war. They were backed into a corner, primarily because of what Israel had done, because of the collapse of Hezbollah, because of the fall of Assad in Syria, because of Hamas’ struggles, they were as weak as they’ve ever been. And we dove into this war and –.”

Host Leland Vittert then cut in to direct the discussion to how to handle things going forward.

Smith responded, “How much are we going to have to pay Iran, at this point, to help end the war? And do you think that there’s a number that we could pay them that would get us a better nuclear deal than what Obama had in the first place? I don’t.”

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