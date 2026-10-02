Vance: ‘There Was Probably No Person in the World that Jeffrey Epstein Hated More than Donald Trump’

Thursday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Vice President JD Vance addressed the ongoing concerns about the late Jeffrey Epstein and the files associated with many of his alleged indiscretions.

Vance argued that Epstein and President Donald Trump did not have a cordial relationship and urged voters to focus on the broader policy implications of the 2026 midterm elections.

“OK, so on my radio show, I’ve had a lot of callers,” host Sean Hannity said. “Maybe they’re mad. I don’t know. Some people still mad over the Epstein files. Donald Trump threw that idiot out of his club, what, 25, 30 years ago, and wanted nothing to do with him.

Vance replied, “And when you look at the Epstein files, which were released, we’ve got millions and millions of documents that have been out there, Sean, what is the one obvious thing? One, Donald Trump, he didn’t just throw him out of his club, he turned Jeffrey Epstein into the local police for being a creep. And you read I think almost more importantly, what did Epstein say about Donald Trump? There was probably no person in the world that Jeffrey Epstein hated more than Donald Trump which is a great character reference, right, when bad people think that they don’t like you — that’s actually a very, very, very good thing.”

“So, look, when people call in, and I talk to people, too, I always say, sometimes you’re right, sometimes you’re wrong,” he continued. “We can disagree about the policy substance, but that’s not what this is about. This is about, do you want to have an open border or not? Do you want people in power who are trying to trans your kids? Do you want to actually have a government where your vote counts more than an illegal alien? That’s what this election is about. And if you want to preserve those things, you’ve got to vote for congressional Republicans.”

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