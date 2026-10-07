‘It’s Always Worse than We Thought’: Jim Jordan Discusses ‘Long Pattern’ of Abuses Against Trump During Biden Admin

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed the ongoing congressional probe into former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations regarding the January 6, 2021 protests and riots.

According to Jordan, things were “worse” than what they had originally expected.

“Are you now looking into other crimes associated with this?” host Sean Hannity said. “Especially because FBI officials in Washington were pushing back against all of this action.”

Jordan replied, “Yeah. Well, well, first of all, Sean, once again, we’re — our — the line we always use is the only thing we get wrong in these investigations is it’s always worse than we thought. And we once again were proven right in that. I mean, the length he was willing to go to stop President Trump or try to stop President Trump from being president is just unbelievable.”

“So, yeah, we’ve referred him for lying to us. He did that under oath about communications that he got access to of members of Congress that he told us he didn’t have access to communications, just the records. So we referred him for that. There are other issues we’re looking at as well. So — and then, of course, you have this idea that First Amendment, he tried to keep President Trump from even talking during all of this. So all of those issues, I think, are there but now we’re going to look at this a little closer.”

Hannity said, “All right. Let’s talk about the real-time monitoring tools that were being used here especially as it relates to Susie Wiles, who was talking to, often, not only the president’s friends and supporters and donors, and political allies, but also his attorneys.”

Jordan replied, “Yeah. I mean, look, the idea that they went and got real time communications, knowing who Susie Wiles is talking to, when that call happens, how long that call lasts, who’s calling her, who she may be contacting, that is crazy. They did that to both the first lady, to the first family, and of course, to the White House — later the White House chief of staff. This is how ridiculous it all got, the lengths again he was willing to go to try to stop President Trump.”

“And understand, Sean, this was all part of this long pattern of the Democrats,” he added. “In 2016, it was, ‘Oh, we’re going to spy on the other campaign, use the dossier, the whole Russia collusion hoax.’ Then in 2020, it was the 51 former intel officials writing the letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian information operation. And then in 2024, it was Jack Smith who was looking to indict the president and keep him from taking office, so much so that he’s willing to go get the communications of his chief of staff and his first family.”

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