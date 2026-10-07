Mike Rogers: If We’re Not Ending Regime, It’s Time to Wrap Up Iran War, Trump Must Decide Between the Two

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers said that, with the Iran War, “We can’t be there without an end date or an end to the regime, and I think the president needs to come out and make sure which is which. But if we’re not doing that, we need to start wrapping it down.” And “I do think it’s time to start wrapping it up.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “You said, in the beginning of the war, on February 28, that it’s — Iran presents an imminent threat to the country and must not have a nuclear weapon, God bless our troops. And then, more recently, you said the Iran War needs to end to bring costs down. Prior to that, you said, let’s get this done and let’s get it done right. So, which is it?”

Rogers answered, “Well, all of those things are true. So, first of all, we have decimated their nuclear program. Kudos to the United States military, and I served as an Army officer and our son is a Naval officer. We have decimated its army, its navy, its air force, which are all of the objectives that the president laid out for this. My argument is, start wrapping it up. We can’t be there without an end date or an end to the regime, and I think the president needs to come out and make sure which is which. But if we’re not doing that, we need to start wrapping it down. … I do think it’s time to start wrapping it up. There are other things that we can do, other than the big military presence, and I think that we ought to shift gears and bring all that home and put us into an endstate of the –.”

MacCallum then cut in to ask about gas prices.

Rogers pointed to policies and moves to lower gas prices and added that “we’re trying to do things” to fix gas prices, “while the president’s trying to bring this to an end, and I think that’s the right approach to do this.”

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