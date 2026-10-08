GOP Rep. Stauber: USMCA Is a Great Deal, There Are Some Issues With ‘Great Ally’ Canada, Should Do ‘Review’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) stated that “Canada is our best friend, a great ally.” And while they don’t treat some American industries fairly, the USMCA “is the best trade agreement with our three countries. I don’t think you can find three countries that have a better trade agreement than the USMCA.” And we’ll have to “review” the USMCA.

Stauber said, “Canada is our best friend, a great ally. And the northern part of my district borders Canada, I’ve worked with members of parliament, talked about a lot of things that we have in common. And we’re talking about the USMCA, which is the best trade agreement with our three countries. I don’t think you can find three countries that have a better trade agreement than the USMCA. However, the Canadians aren’t treating our dairy farmers fairly, they’re not treating our automobile manufacturers very fairly, the alcohol industry, and some tech services.”

He continued, “So, I think we’re going to have a review of the USMCA and sharpen our pencils. I’m confident that our best friend and ally Canada will come to a resolution that works for both countries.”

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