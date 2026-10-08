Khanna: ‘Not Fully Confident’ Speaker Johnson Will Seat Dems Elected in Midterms

Thursday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he is “not fully confident” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will seat Democrat winners after the midterm.

Khanna said, “We’re going to win the House. I believe we’re going to win the Senate. And look, it’s an open secret that I’m considering running for president. I’ve got $25 trillion, one third of the nation’s wealth in my district. But it’s not working for the people I grew up with in Pennsylvania. We need a new economic vision in this country. We need to tax the billionaires. We need Medicare for all, free child care an industrial development bank. The largest economic vision we’ve seen in the generations.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “Are you confident that — I apologize for the interruption — are you confident that Speaker Mike Johnson will seat the members elect at the end of this midterm election?”

Khanna said, “No, not fully confident.”

Alexander asked, “How do you combat that?”

Khanna said, “We got to win big. You know, I mean, he stopped Adelita Grijalva from being seated to prevent a vote on Epstein, but that was for one vote that would have made a difference. If we’re in a situation where we only have a majority of a few seats, they’re going to play all kinds of shenanigans. If we get 20, 25 seats, it will be much harder for them to stand in the way.”

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