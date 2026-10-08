Van Jones: ‘Trump’s Ability to Influence Anybody Outside His Little Cult Has Evaporated’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump’s “ability to influence anybody outside his little cult has evaporated.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “And I want to ask you about Talarico because obviously Trump’s picking on something there, Van, which is true. Talarico has been off the campaign trail for several days. And Trump you know, trying to get into that. And now Talarico said he had the flu. He came out and did a Zoom or something about that. Does that have an impact though, him having been off the trail?”

Jones said, “Look, Trump doing all his little stuff is not going to make any difference at all. Him being mad at Democrats is ten years old. I do think that Talarico being off the trail isn’t great because he’s very effective on the trail. And when you’re on the trail and you’re in a room with 100 people, and they like what they hear and they post something, and they go in their WhatsApp group, it spreads. So every day you’re not on the trail, you’re missing those opportunities to keep growing. And so, you know, I had the flu last week. And by the way, if you have not gotten your flu shot, get your flu shot. This flu is serious. But, you know, 12 days is a long time. But whatever Trump says about it is —Trump’s ability to influence anybody outside his little cult has evaporated. And so he can say whatever he wants to say.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN