Dem Rep. Garcia: Ending Trump’s Presidency ‘Begins in November’

Friday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said ending the presidency of Donald Trump “begins in November.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “Last one, this is about the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who is now promoting the public execution of the man convicted for the Fort Hood shooting. It’s scheduled to take place, now December 3rd, by a firing line. This would be the first public execution in 90 years. I just want your gut on this. It feels to me like this is the kind of behavior that the US condemns America’s adversaries, its enemies of doing.”

Garcia said, “It’s sick. I mean, look, I think obviously we should never tolerate those that cause our country and others harm, but that we’re going to have now public executions? That’s not who the United States has aspired to be. Those are the markings of an authoritarian state. We have condemned these kinds of actions, as you have said, in the past. And the fact that that Pete Hegseth is so small of a man is bringing this forward now. I think it’s a sad state of affairs. We need to end this presidency. And that begins in November.”

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