Chris Christie: Republicans Committing ‘Political Malpractice’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans’ closing arguments to try to maintain majorities in the House and Senate are “political malpractice.”

Christie said, “Look, as a Republican, I sat here shaking my head at the political malpractice that was committed on this air with you by Tom Emmer. Here is the Republican argument for the last three weeks. It’s OK to sell, or to buy oil from a thug, KGB dictator in Russia that will use it to kill free Ukrainians. The American people don’t get the fact that the economy is great and so when they have to pay all they have to pay at the grocery store and at the gas station, they just don’t get it. And, by the way, it’s OK to livestream a murder by the United States government executing on the death penalty. Those are our three closing arguments to try to maintain our majorities in the House and Senate. This is malpractice.”

He added, “And the fact, Tom is smarter than that, he knows better than that, but what you heard throughout it is this absolute requirement that you must stand by everything Donald Trump says and does if you want to remain in leadership in the House or the Senate. And it is malpractice to good Republicans all across this country who care about the issues we care about and then we have guys like Tom, who know better, on the air, on his knee in front of Donald Trump as he is saying things like he said in the lead-in here that he can say the stupidest things in the world and people will believe him. It’s not true anymore.”

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