El-Sayed: Trump Has Committed ‘Multiple’ Impeachable Offenses

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Michigan’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed said President Donald Trump has committed “multiple” impeachable offenses.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Earlier this year, you said President Trump should be impeached. What do you see as his impeachable offenses?”

El-Sayed said, “Like which one?”

Welker said, “Can you name something that he has done specifically?”

El-Sayed said, “I mean, there are things that he does on a regular basis, and then there are things that his officials do. Here’s the thing about it. I’m running for U.S. Senate. It’s not going to be my place to vote to impeach, but I will be in a position to vote to convict. I’ll also tell you this. We have a responsibility to make sure that we are bringing down prices. First and foremost, it is a crisis out there.”

Welker said, “Are you prepared to vote to convict President Trump if he were to be impeached?”

El-Sayed said, “I’m going to review the evidence. But I’ve also been reviewing the tape, and I can see multiple things that my colleagues in the House might consider impeachable offenses. But again, the goal here is not retribution. The goal here is enforcement of the rule of law.”

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