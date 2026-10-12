Angie Nixon: Republicans Telling Me They Are Voting for Me

Monday on MS NOW’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Florida Democratic Senate Candidate Angie Nixon said Republicans are now saying that they are going to vote for her.

Nixon said, “I am going out to try to hit all 67 counties before the general election day happens. And it’s been resonating. We have been in deep red counties like Putnam County. And what was interesting, it was supposed to be a town hall, not in a town hall, but actually a roundtable meeting of about 5 to 7 individuals. And it turned out to be over 100 people that showed up in a deep red county to talk about healthcare. And that is because people like Ashley Moody voted to end healthcare for over 440,000 people here in the state of Florida. And I have Republicans that are now coming up to me saying that they are going to vote for me because, number one, they know that I am truthful and I have their back, and I will put the people over my campaign donors, unlike Ashley Moody.”

She added, “This is about accountability in this moment. We need to put the power back in the hands of regular, everyday working people and stop allowing Donald Trump to basically shake down this country. This is the biggest grift that we have ever seen in modern history, and I’m looking forward to going up there to Washington, D.C. and hopefully stopping it.”

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