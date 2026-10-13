Carville: Trump ‘More Corrupt’ Than All Other Administrations Put Together

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said that President Donald Trump’s second term is “more corrupt than all other administrations that came before it put together.”

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “You coined, or at least you get credit for it. It’s the economy, stupid…Is that what this race is about this year?”

Carville said, “Well, it is, but it’s a lot about corruption. We shouldn’t forget that in 1992, the one thing you knew about President George H.W. Bush, he was not corrupt. This is far and away – if not the most corrupt administration ever – probably more corrupt than all other administrations that came before it put together. So, I think the corruption issue is hurting the economic issue. And I think both of them are hurting the Republicans’ chances.”

Van Susteren said, “I think they might get a lot of pushback from the Republicans on that when they point to the law for when President Trump was announcing, just getting ready to run for a second term, and also gets indicted. Every time he turns around, he’s getting indicted. Now you’ve got a Democratic congresswoman. I don’t know why her house was searched over the weekend, but it was signed by a judge, and we’ll find out sooner or later.”

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