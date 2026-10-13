Warnock: Trump ‘Has Unleashed a Kind of Wickedness Into the Ether’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump “has unleashed a kind of wickedness into the ether.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “I wanted to ask you about something that happened today in the news. Not necessarily related directly to the election, but a fellow man of the cloth. You are, of course, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. That’s where you’ve preached for decades. The pope today underwent surgery to remove a lobe in his lower right lung that was found to be cancerous. I’m not going to ask you a medical question, but I am curious what you thought about the pope’s ministry and the role that he has played, not just obviously in the church, but more broadly in the sort of moral and spiritual life of the country, in the world, since he became the pope.”

Warnock said, “In this moral moment in America, where we have a president who has unleashed a kind of wickedness into the ether, who is the most gifted politician I’ve ever seen at dividing us, we have an American pope. I think that is significant. I think Pope Leo’s voice is so important in this moment. I love the ways in which he has tried to point us to the higher angels of our nature. He has challenged this war mongering president, and as a result of that, he got push back from perhaps the most prominent and well known Catholic these days in politics, the vice president. But the pope’s faith, he is a man of faith. And I’m praying for him in this moment, for his strength, for his well-being. And I’m praying for the health of our country.”

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