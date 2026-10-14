Sherrod Brown: We’re Not Confirming ‘Trump Judges’

During a part of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Sherrod Brown said that if he is elected, “we’re not, obviously, confirming judges that are Trump judges.”

Brown said that, “right from the start, we’ve got — we don’t go on a revenge tour. Right from the start, we’ve got to do something that improves people’s lives.”

He also referenced the child tax credit and stated, “[W]e’ve got to be on the side of, yeah, we hear you about the cost of living, our number one priority is to make sure that we fight — that we work to shrink that gap, to lower those rates, and to give people hope for the future. Of course, we hold them accountable. We’re not going to — we’re not, obviously, confirming judges that are Trump judges. But there’s much we can do to help people in their daily lives.”

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