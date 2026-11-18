On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) discussed a GAO report about AI/SI platforms giving instructions on attacks and said that “we are already seeing, with this GAO report, that the safeguards that the companies claim they have put in place are not fully in place, and there are very quick workarounds.”

Lawler said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:40] “I think any time you have emerging technology, we want to be the innovators. We want to lead in this space. We don’t want to fall behind our competitors. And in this case, our biggest competitor is China. And it’s not just AI, it’s quantum computing. IBM is headquartered in my district. But at the same token, there are legitimate concerns that people have, and we are already seeing, with this GAO report, that the safeguards that the companies claim they have put in place are not fully in place, and there are very quick workarounds.”

He continued, “And so, what I have done, alongside Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), is actually introduce multiple pieces of legislation designed to target, very specifically, the rogue agents and bots and the process by which these companies have to report this, track it, and cooperate with the government, as well as mandatory testing for the frontier models that have been of big concern.”

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