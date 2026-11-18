Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should be impeached.

Goldberg said, “The Make America Healthy Again movement just took a big hit over the U.S. officially losing its measles elimination status after several nationwide outbreaks that have claimed ten lives in the past year. Now, yesterday, both sides of the aisle blasted Health Secretary RFK Jr. over this. But they didn’t impeach him. Get his behind out of there. Get him gone.”

She continued, “So, my God, who is going to step up? And I’m sorry, whoever decided that children don’t have to be immunized — I was immunized. Everybody in this room was probably immunized. Why would you send children into schools who are not immunized? Who thought that was a good idea?”

She added, “Listen, I’m just going to say, get his ass out of there. Impeach him. Impeach him! He is—you know, I don’t want to say it, but I feel like he’s responsible for many people not making it. Get him gone, man.”

Goldberg concluded, “Start with this one and then go to Hegseth and then go to the other ones and get people in these positions who can actually do the damn job. We are tired of this. People are dying. Children are dying. Stop it! Impeach him.”

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