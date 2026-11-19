On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep.-elect Kristina Knickerbocker (D-OH) responded to a question on how Democrats will pay for the estimated nearly $5 trillion cost of their agenda by saying that “we have seen how the Trump administration has been able to find billions and trillions of dollars for all sorts of things. So, we really need to focus on prioritizing right now.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released an analysis today stating that the House Democrats’ first 100 days plan, which includes reversing Medicaid cuts, restoring SNAP benefits, and restoring Obamacare tax subsidies, would cost nearly $5 trillion over the next ten years. How do you plan to fund those priorities without adding to the debt?”

Knickerbocker answered, “That’s a great question. And I think, really, we have seen how the Trump administration has been able to find billions and trillions of dollars for all sorts of things. So, we really need to focus on prioritizing right now. As someone that has served in our military and also in the healthcare civilian sector, we must figure out how to solve this crisis, this cost of living crisis. So that is delivering by increasing Medicaid to make sure rural hospitals do not close. It’s also the number one funding for reproductive health and children, and we need to keep local hospitals open and private locations for private providers open. And the only way to do that is by expanding these resources. So, we’re going to have to look at other budget areas, because, ultimately, our American people cannot afford any more taxes right now. So, we need to look at our total overall budget to see where we can reallocate funds.”

Knickerbocker added that “we do need to cut taxes for those that are struggling to make ends meet. And so, we do have to come to an agreement, as a Congress, that we need to decide where is it that we are going to tax more from?” And “what we have to do is look at, are we beginning to tax millionaires and billionaires at a higher rate?”

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