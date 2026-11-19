On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) stated that he wants HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. investigated and responded to a question on how doing that will lower costs by saying the Iran war is increasing prices.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “I’m looking at the list, and you’re — I’m also now adding Witkoff and RFK Jr. to who you are saying you’re going to try to add to the list. So, we can add two more now to this records retention and targeting list. How do these investigations lead to bringing down costs for Americans?”

Lynch responded, “Well, if you look at what we’re spending money on, the situation in Iran, they’re looking for another, I think it’s $67 billion for that effort. We have to figure out what is the policy that is driving this on behalf of the president. I think the vice president might be able to describe that. Mr. Miller, certainly, would be able to describe that. Because the administration has never come to Congress in a serious way and briefed us. So, we would like to have that conversation. So, not only is it the $67 billion that they want for further military operations against Iran, but also, there’s also the impact of that, which is driving up gasoline prices. I’m in the Northeast, in the Boston area. Heating oil is a huge issue for a lot of my seniors and a lot of families in that area. That’s at record levels now, too. So, if we could figure that out, if we can restabilize that region in some way that brings gas prices, oil prices down, heating oil prices down, that would translate into — and that affects everything, right, Kate? Because everything that moves in transportation is affected by gas and oil. So, I think that would probably be the single — the single most definitive thing we could do to begin to lower prices.”

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