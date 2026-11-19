On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) responded to questions on how to pay for Democratic policy items by saying that “these are all good questions, obviously. We have to figure out how we’re going to bring costs down for the American people without adding to inflation. And we’re going to have to, obviously, look, also, inside government to figure out where we can find more efficiencies and more savings.”

Co-host John Roberts asked, “So, here is the bold agenda that your party is putting out, a lot of this comes from the far left: $1.2 trillion in Medicaid funding restoration, $350 billion in Obamacare subsidy restoration, 40 trillion to 70 trillion dollars for universal healthcare, otherwise known as Medicare for all, and 71 to 212 trillion — that’s a really broad estimate — for the broader socialist agenda. And a question a lot of people have is, how in the world are you going to pay for that?”

Moskowitz responded, “No, look, these are all good questions, obviously. We have to figure out how we’re going to bring costs down for the American people without adding to inflation. And we’re going to have to, obviously, look, also, inside government to figure out where we can find more efficiencies and more savings. DOGE was supposed to do that, but, ultimately, was, largely, a failure. And so, we do need to look inside government. We can’t spend $7 trillion a year and take in 5 trillion. But, at the same time, obviously, we have to figure out how we reduce healthcare, how we reduce home prices, how we’re going to reduce the cost of gas, the cost of groceries in America. Donald Trump won his election on affordability, and he lost the midterms in record fashion because of the same issue. This is what the American people want us to deliver on in Washington.”

Moskowitz also said that increases in revenue are needed.

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