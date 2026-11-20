Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) dismissed President Donald Trump’s critics on the heels of his visit and trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Indiana Republican, Trump was the first president in his lifetime to take a tough approach on China.

“Senator, I love the Democrats now trying to frame this as Trump is weak on China,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Now you’ve been up there on Capitol Hill for now. I can’t remember how many years. Trump is weak on China. Really?”

Banks replied, “He’s the first president of my lifetime to be tough on China, and that’s a fact. From the first term throughout the second term, he’s the toughest president that we’ve ever had, and he’s making history once again. This trilateral meeting, bringing Russia and China together with the United States of America, has never happened before. The foreign policy blob in Washington, they always underestimate him. They undermine President Trump, but this is significant. It’s historic, and the fact is that the New Start treaty with Russia, our nuclear arms treaty, expired earlier this year.”

“We tied our hands in nuclear arms development with Russia, and at the same time, China has the fastest-growing nuclear stockpile in the world,” he added. “They seek to build a 1000 new nuclear warheads by 2030. And what did President Trump do in this trilateral meeting? He brought Russia, China, together with the United States of America to talk about nuclear arms control to try to bring China back to the table to negotiate something that’s going to keep America safe.”

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