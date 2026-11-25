Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said Congress must investigate what Nvidia chips were sent to China and who in the Trump administration approved it.

Bacon said, “I think Congress must find out what chips were sent to China and what level of high sophistication were these chips? My impression is we sent very high-level, high-technology computer chips to China, and that was a mistake. If it’s true, Congress needs to get to the bottom of this. What did we actually send to China, and how does that help China in the AI race? Secondly, who approved it? Congress needs to find out who approved this. Was it the commerce secretary? If it was, he needs to resign or get fired, or Congress should take action. Or was this more done internally at Nvidia?”

He added, “Congress should find that out. So what did we send to China, and who approved it? I think those are two very important things that Congress must find out. And why would President Trump get involved in reinstating a CEO who clearly had an affair with a Chinese agent? So he allowed himself to get compromised, which opens up, you know, it compromises Nvidia itself.”

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