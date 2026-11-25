On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said that claiming Alice Huang didn’t have anything to do with Chinese intelligence “doesn’t pass the smell test,” and “This does have all the telltale signs of what we would call a red sparrow operation,” and “I personally think she probably does. It seems like the preponderance of any kind of logic would say that.”

Fallon said, “Let’s say this report is claiming that this woman doesn’t have anything to do with the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence apparatus. Well, that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have anything to do with the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence apparatus, they just might not have any concrete evidence now. That still doesn’t mean that we need to continue to look into this, because it doesn’t pass the smell test, David. It’s — I think, personally, without saying anything that I’ve seen in a SCIF, I personally think she probably does. It seems like the preponderance of any kind of logic would say that. So, we need to continue to go — again, to go where the evidence leads us, and we’ll find out, and, eventually, the truth will prevail.”

He added, “This does have all the telltale signs of what we would call a red sparrow operation, and — that the Russians made famous, where you get a very attractive woman, and they get with — they court a very powerful man that has access to some kind of secretive technology. And — but, again, we’re going to look into this. Maybe she actually didn’t have anything to do with them, I just don’t think that’s probably going to [be] where it lands.”

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