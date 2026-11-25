Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said the Pentagon is “doing whatever benefits the Trump family crime syndicate.”

Cobb said, “I think you can see from Hegseth’s participation in the extortion exercise that appears to have occurred at Nvidia yesterday, that nothing’s gonna stop the Pentagon from doing whatever benefits the Trump family crime syndicate.”

He added, “Hadrian Automation, yes, they are a government contractor. They were not a government contractor until after Don Jr.’s capital company invested in them. They got their first government contracts after that investment. Just like Juul Labs After Don Jr.’s company invested in them, the 1789 Capital investment, the FDA cleared them to continue selling e-cigarettes. Just like GrabAGun, 1789 invested in them, and shortly after that investment, the ATF proposed a rule tailored to the business plan of GrabAGun. And Polymarket, the prediction market, which, after Don Jr.’s 1789 Capital invested in them, saw Justice Department and CFTC investigations closed. People have every right to be suspect of this kind of crony capitalism. And they should be. And I will say, to his credit, Don Jr. has the right lawyer, who earned his reputation as a white-collar criminal defense attorney.”

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