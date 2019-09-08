A burglar allegedly broke into a house in Florida, cooked himself breakfast, and told his victim to “go back to sleep,” police said.

Investigators claim Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, entered a property in Safety Harbor, Florida, at 4 a.m. Tuesday when the victim was at home, the Associated Press reported.

Deputies say Crim entered through an unlocked door. When the victim confronted Crim, he allegedly told the victim to “go back to sleep.”

The resident of the home told investigators he awoke to find the man cooking and eating inside his house around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. When the home’s occupant called 911, Crim fled the scene, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office found the alleged burglar in a wooded and swampy area behind the victim’s home and arrested him.

The arrest report stated that Crim was under the influence of alcohol when he broke into the residence.